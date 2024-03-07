Charles Wurtzebach, Director at Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG), has sold 7,799 shares of the company on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $21.06 per share, resulting in a total value of $164,238.94.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company engaged in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in the United States. The company's portfolio of assets is spread across various states, catering to a diverse set of tenants and consumers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,054 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues a trend of insider selling at the company, with a total of 4 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, Kite Realty Group Trust had a market capitalization of approximately $4.69 billion, with shares trading at $21.06 each.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 97.14, which is above the industry median of 16.63 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Based on a current share price of $21.06 and a GuruFocus Value of $23.29, Kite Realty Group Trust has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider transactions at Kite Realty Group Trust, providing a visual representation of the selling and buying activities by insiders over the past year.

The GF Value image above illustrates the relationship between the company's current share price and its intrinsic value, suggesting that Kite Realty Group Trust's stock is currently trading in line with its GuruFocus Value estimate.

