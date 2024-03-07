Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT), a company that engages in the provision and management of an online social transportation platform, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The Chief Accounting Officer of Lyft Inc, Lisa Blackwood-Kapral, sold 18,065 shares of the company on February 26, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 55,221 shares of Lyft Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider has contributed to the overall trend observed in the company's insider trading activities. In the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 24 insider sells for Lyft Inc.

On the date of the reported sale, shares of Lyft Inc were trading at $16.06, which places the company's market capitalization at $6.273 billion.

The stock's valuation metrics indicate that Lyft Inc is currently Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97. The GF Value, which stands at $16.57, is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

