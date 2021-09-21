Q2 2021 Vivoryon Therapeutics NV Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 21, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Manuela Bader - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. - Director, IR & Communication



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today for Vivoryon's conference call to discuss the Company's first-half 2021 results and operational progress. This morning, Vivoryon issued a press release, which is posted on the Company's website at www.vivoryon.com.



On the call with me today are Ulrich Dauer, Chief Executive Officer of Vivoryon; and Florian Schmid, our Chief Financial Officer. Also with us on today's call and available for questions is Michael Schaeffer, our Chief Business Officer.



We will begin today's call with an opening remark from Ulrich on our strategic focus and focus during the first half, and then Florian will review the financial results. Following the prepared remarks, we will host a Q&A session.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that during this conference call, we will present and discuss certain forward-looking statements concerning the development of Vivoryon Therapeutics' core technology, the