Mar 16, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Thank you for joining us. My name is [Leon Wang], I'm a VP here covering SMid-Cap Biotech, and it's my pleasure to present Vivoryon -- Ulrich Dauer, the CEO. Ulrich, I'll pass it over to you.



Ulrich Dauer - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Yes. Thank you very much for the kind introduction, and also thank you for making us part of the exciting program of Barclays Global Healthcare Conference.



When I joined Vivoryon back in 2018, so 5 years ago, the perception towards the field of Alzheimer's disease was mainly dominated by a series of expensive late stage failures in clinical trials and lack of new approvals for almost 2 decades. Fortunately, this situation has changed with Abeta antibodies like lecanemab and donanemab, which are increasing the excitement in all the field, industry attention, and they are increasing the hope by patients for novel treatments that can make a true difference to them.



I'm very pleased to have the opportunity today to explain why your attention should not only