Oct 17, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT
Frank T. Weber - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. - Chairman of the Management Board, CEO, Chief Medical Officer & Executive Director
Discussion on the design and rationale of the VIVIAD Phase 2b study of our lead program, varoglutamstat in Alzheimer's disease. We are very pleased to be joined by our moderator of today's event, Dr. Philip Scheltens, in addition to guest speakers, Dr. Stephan Schilling, Dr. John Harrison, Dr. Sietske Sikkes and Dr. Willem de Haan. Following the moderated discussion and brief presentations, we will host a Q&A session. As a reminder, you are welcome to submit questions in advance via the webcast portal. You can find the respective tab in the upper right corner of the webcast player.
Next slide, please. Before we start, I would like to remind you that during this conference call, we will present and discuss certain forward-looking statements concerning the development of Vivoryon's core technologies, the progress of its current research and development programs and the initiation of additional programs. Should actual results differ
Vivoryon Therapeutics NV at Virtual R&D Event with Key Opinion Leaders Transcript
