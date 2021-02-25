Feb 25, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

John Marc Andre Roy - Water Tower Research LLC - MD



Good morning, everyone. Definitely, networking is always a challenge, and that's why you need a reliable network, like something from Cambium. But this is John Roy from Water Tower Research. I'm the Managing Director here. We're going to have to do this on audio only, it looks like this morning. So a bit of a challenge there with everyone working remotely from home. So apologies to everyone for that.



But I am very pleased to have Atul Bhatnagar here from the CEO of Cambium. And we're going to have a nice discussion here for about the next half hour. Feel free to go ahead and put in your questions, and we'll go ahead and try and get those answered as well.



But Atul, maybe you could give us a little bit of background on Cambium and a little bit of your background as well.



Atul Bhatnagar - Cambium Networks Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, John. First of all, good morning, everybody. Greetings to all of you. Hope all of you are doing well and your families are doing well.

