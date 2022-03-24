Full Year 2021 Lastminute.com NV Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the full year results 2021 conference call. I'm Myra, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Pier Andrea Comoglio, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Pier Andrea Comoglio -



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the lastminute.com Full Year 2021 Results Call. Together with me, we have got Fabio Cannavale, Founder and CEO of lastminute.com; Andrea Bertoli, CEO and COO of lastminute.com; Sergio Signoretti, our CFO. I hand over to Fabio for an introductory.



Fabio Domenico Cannavale - lastminute.com N.V. - Co-Founder & Executive Director



Hello. Good morning to everybody. I'm very happy to here -- to be here for this call. We have this 2021 was another very challenging year, but the result are much better than 2020. And especially in the second