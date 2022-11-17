Q3 2022 Lastminute.com NV Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Pier Andrea Comoglio - lastminute.com N.V. - Head of IR



Thank you, Sandra. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking out the time and attending this call. Today, we are taking a step ahead in our financial disclosure and have decided to hold the call to present our financial results for Q3 2022. On the call here today, we have Laurent Foata, Chairman of the Board of lastminute.com and West; Javier Perez-Tenessa, Non-executive Director of lastminute.com and Bet; Laura Amoretti, Interim Chief Executive Officer; and Sergio Signoretti, Chief Financial Officer.



The company management will provide an opening statement, the most recent update in terms of both the