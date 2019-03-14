Cloetta AB Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 14, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Jacob Broberg - Cloetta AB(publ)-Former SVP of Corporate Communications&IR



I would like to welcome you all to Cloetta Capital Markets Day. My name is Jacob Broberg, I'm head of Corporate Communication and Investor Relations at Cloetta.



If we take a quick look at the agenda for today, you'll see that it is our ambition to give an update on our strategy and what we intend to do to reach our targets. In addition, we'll give you an overview of the pick & mix business. How the synergy realization with Candyking is progressing. We are a consumer-focused company, so we will also take a look into our marketing activities, but we are also a producer. So we'll present an overview of the production capabilities we're having and what we intend to do to be an even more efficient producer. And finally, we will, of course, look into all the financial figures and the route to our 14% EBIT margin target.



There will be time for questions after each presenter, just a few questions, but still. But at the end, there is a more lengthy Q&A session