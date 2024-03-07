Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Faces Revenue Decline but Boosts Profit Margins and ARR in Q1 Fiscal 2024

Despite Market Headwinds, HPE's Strategic Focus on Recurring Revenue and Operational Discipline Yields Financial Gains

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $6.8 billion, a 14% decrease from the prior-year period.
  • Annualized Revenue Run-Rate (ARR): $1.4 billion, marking a significant 42% increase year-over-year.
  • Gross Margins: GAAP gross profit margin improved to 36.4%, a 240 basis point increase from the prior-year period.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP diluted net EPS at $0.29, down 24% from the prior-year period, yet above guidance.
  • Free Cash Flow (FCF): Improved by $844 million from the prior-year period, despite being negative at $(482) million.
  • Dividends: A regular cash dividend of $0.13 per share announced, payable on April 12, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On February 29, 2024, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for the first quarter ended January 31, 2024. HPE, a global edge-to-cloud company, reported a mixed financial performance, with a notable decline in revenue but an increase in profitability and annualized revenue run-rate (ARR).

HPE's revenue for the quarter stood at $6.8 billion, reflecting a 14% decrease from the same period last year. This decline was consistent in both actual dollars and constant currency. However, the company's ARR experienced a robust 42% year-over-year growth, reaching $1.4 billion. This growth in ARR underscores HPE's successful strategic pivot towards a recurring revenue model, which is increasingly important in the technology sector where predictable and stable revenue streams are highly valued.

The company's gross margins improved significantly, with GAAP gross profit margin increasing by 240 basis points to 36.4% compared to the prior-year period. This improvement in profitability is indicative of HPE's operational efficiency and its ability to manage costs effectively, even in a challenging market environment.

Despite the revenue decline, HPE's diluted net earnings per share (EPS) on a GAAP basis was $0.29, a 24% decrease from the prior-year period but still above the midpoint of the guidance range. This performance suggests that while top-line growth was pressured, bottom-line results benefited from the company's focus on profitability.

Free cash flow (FCF) for the quarter was negative at $(482) million, yet it showed an improvement of $844 million from the prior-year period. The negative FCF highlights the investment phase of the company's transformation, but the year-over-year improvement signals progress towards generating positive cash flows in the future.

Antonio Neri, president and CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, commented on the results:

"HPE exceeded our profitability expectations and drove near-record year-over-year growth in our recurring revenue in the face of market headwinds, demonstrating the relevance of our strategy."

Marie Myers, executive vice president and CFO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, added:

"The fundamentals of our business are strong, we are controlling what we can control, and we are optimistic about delivering strong shareholder returns over the remainder of the fiscal year."

Looking ahead, HPE provided guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, estimating revenue to be in the range of $6.6 billion to $7.0 billion and GAAP diluted net EPS to be between $0.20 and $0.25. For the full fiscal year 2024, the company expects revenue growth to be flat to 2% in constant currency and forecasts GAAP operating profit growth to be in the range of 7% to 11%.

Overall, HPE's first-quarter results reflect a company in transition, focusing on building a more stable and profitable business model in the face of external challenges. The company's ability to grow its ARR and improve profit margins despite a revenue decline is a testament to its strategic focus and operational discipline.

For more detailed information on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE, Financial)'s financial performance, please refer to the full earnings release and financial statements available through the provided 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.