Half Year 2019 OVS SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning to everyone. We are here for the 6-month result of OVS. I'll start saying that it has been still a second consequent half characterized by negative external conditions. Weather has been again after a very tough autumn/winter, which was too warm, again adverse with extremely rainy and cold months of April and May, which are 2 important months for our company. Fortunately, a good recovery in June and July enabled the company to mitigate the effect of this negative situation.



The company is still solid because it continues demonstrating that in a difficult external environment what competitors in Italy are suffering. Still traffic, still sales and market share continues to