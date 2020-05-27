Q4 2019 OVS SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the OVS Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Stefano Beraldo, Chief Executive Officer of OVS. Please go ahead, sir.



Stefano Beraldo - OVS S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Executive Director



Good afternoon to everybody, and thank you for being with us. During this call, which comes later compared to the normal because of the COVID, we preferred to postpone the final approval of the financial statement from the Board of Directors once it was much clearer than it was one month ago.



A couple of things, reopening date and financing situation. So as you can have seen from the press release, today, we are in a better situation compared to where we were one month ago because we had the opportunity to start realizing what is the behavior of customers after the reopening of the stores and also we are in a better situation compared to the strengthening of our financial structure,