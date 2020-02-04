Q2 2020 Paylocity Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Ryan Glenn - Paylocity Holding Corporation - VP of FP&A and IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to Paylocity's Earnings Results Call for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020, which ended on December 31, 2019. I'm Ryan Glenn, Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations. And joining me on the call today is Steve Beauchamp, CEO of Paylocity; and Toby Williams, CFO of Paylocity. Today, we will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed. A webcast replay of this call will be available for the next 45 days on our website under the Investor Relations tab.



Before beginning, we must caution you that today's remarks, including statements made during the question-and-answer session contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the results implied by these or other forward-looking statements. Also, these statements are based solely on the present information and are subject to risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to