Mar 03, 2020 / 03:25PM GMT
Brian Christopher Peterson - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Senior Research Associate
All right. Everyone, we're going to get started. My name is Brian Peterson, I'm the application software analyst at Raymond James. Very happy to have the Paylocity team back here again this year, right, multiple years in a row actually.
Toby J. Williams - Paylocity Holding Corporation - CFO
Yes, third year.
Brian Christopher Peterson - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Senior Research Associate
Third year in a row. Great. Well congrats, great to have you back.
So maybe, Toby, just to kind of -- well, we have Toby Williams, the CFO; Ryan Glenn, VP of FP&A and Investor Relations.
So maybe, Toby, just for -- we have kind of a generalist audience here but, certainly, maybe spend a minute or 2 just giving the background of Paylocity.
Toby J. Williams - Paylocity Holding Corporation - CFO
Sure. Yes, it's great to be back.
Paylocity Holding Corp at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference Transcript
Mar 03, 2020 / 03:25PM GMT
