Q3 2022 Paylocity Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Ryan Glenn - Paylocity Holding Corporation - CFO



Good afternoon, and welcome to Paylocity's earnings results call for the third quarter of fiscal '22, which ended on March 31, 2022. I'm Ryan Glenn, Chief Financial Officer. And joining me on the call today are Steve Beauchamp and Toby Williams, Co-CEOs of Paylocity.



Today, we will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed. A webcast replay of this call will be available for the next 45 days on our website under the Investor Relations tab.



Before beginning, we must caution you that today's remarks, including statements made during the question-and-answer session, contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the results implied