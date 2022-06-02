Jun 02, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT

Samad Saleem Samana - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Hi. Thank you, everybody, for joining us. With me, I have recently minted CFO, Ryan Glenn, from Paylocity. So first, congrats on the role, Ryan, and thank you so much for joining us.



Ryan Glenn - Paylocity Holding Corporation - CFO



Yes, absolutely. Happy to be here. Thanks for having us. Great to be back in person after a couple-of-year break, so it's nice to be back.



Samad Saleem Samana - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



It is. It's great to see everybody. It's great to see the audience. Thank you, everybody, for joining us.



Questions and Answers:

- Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity AnalystRyan, I want to rip the Band-Aid off and just get the question that we've been getting from a lot of investors out of the way, right? There's a lot of cross-currents right now. You have wage inflation. You have rising rates. You have what appears to be a relatively