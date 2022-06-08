Jun 08, 2022 / 07:40PM GMT
Matthew Charles Pfau - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Analyst
Okay. Excellent. We'll go ahead and get started then. So thanks, everyone, for joining us here today. Sorry, I can't be there in person, but I'm Matt Pfau. I'm the analyst that covers Paylocity at William Blair. For a complete list of our disclosures, you can visit www.williamblair.com. And we're happy to have with us here today, Steve Beauchamp, co-CEO of Paylocity Steve, welcome. I'm sure a lot of folks in the room are at least have some idea of what Paylocity does, but maybe just a quick overview to level set would be helpful for everyone.
Steven R. Beauchamp - Paylocity Holding Corporation - Co-CEO & Director
Sure. I'll keep it high level. So Paylocity offers payroll human capital management software to midsize businesses. Our target market is really 20 to above 5,000 employees. We've expanded a little bit below that target market. We started with and a little bit above that, but we've been relatively
Paylocity Holding Corp at William Blair Growth Stock Conference Transcript
Jun 08, 2022 / 07:40PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...