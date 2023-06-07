Jun 07, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Matthew Charles Pfau - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Analyst



Thanks, everyone, for joining us. I am Matt Pfau, the analyst that covers Paylocity at William Blair. For a complete list of disclosures, please visit williamblair.com. With that, very happy to have with us here today, Steve Beauchamp, Co-CEO of Paylocity. So Steve, thanks for joining us. I think a lot of people here are familiar with Paylocity, but in case they're not, let's just kick it off with the quick intro on who Paylocity is and what you do.



Steven R. Beauchamp - Paylocity Holding Corporation - Co-CEO & Director



Sure. Yes, I'll keep it relatively high level and quick so we can get into the questions. But -- so Paylocity offers payroll, HR software, really think about every aspect of an employee's life cycle from a software perspective, performance management, recruiting, onboarding, all of the key components so that we can completely digitize the back office for our clients. We really focus on kind of small, medium-sized business. So our target market starts to