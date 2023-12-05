Dec 05, 2023 / 03:55PM GMT

Brian Christopher Peterson - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - MD



We're going to get started. My name is Brian Peterson. I'm the application software analyst here at Raymond James. Very happy to have Toby Williams with Paylocity with us. So Toby, maybe kind of high level, get things started, spend a minute or 2 just on an overview of Paylocity.



Toby J. Williams - Paylocity Holding Corporation - President, Co-CEO & Director



Sure. Thanks for the time. It's great to be here. So Paylocity is a payroll and human capital management software business focused on businesses in the U.S. with between 10 and 5,000 employees. And we have 36,000 clients. We've guided to about [$1.4 billion] in revenue this year and that's right around 20% growth rate at that level.



And a big part of our growth algorithm over time has been both acquiring new logos in the market. So in that section of the market where we're competing, there's around 1.2 million businesses, and we have 36,000 of those businesses. And so relatively small market share. So new