Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. Reports Mixed Results Amidst Challenging Market Conditions

Full Year Adjusted EBITDAre Grows Despite Quarterly Revenue and Occupancy Declines

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Comparable RevPAR: Decreased by 4% in Q4 and 1.6% for the full year.
  • Net Loss: $(31.1) million for Q4 and $(74.0) million for the full year.
  • Adjusted EBITDAre: Increased by 3% to $176.7 million for the full year.
  • Adjusted FFO: $0.04 per diluted share for Q4 and $0.61 for the full year.
  • Capital Structure: Net debt to gross assets was 39.7% at the end of Q4.
  • Dividends: Quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per diluted share for Q1 2024 announced.
  • Debt Management: Successfully extended and refinanced key mortgage loans post Q4.
Article's Main Image

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR, Financial) released its 8-K filing on February 29, 2024, detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a real estate investment trust specializing in luxury hotels and resorts, faced a challenging quarter with a decrease in Comparable Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) and net loss attributable to common stockholders. However, the full year results showed resilience with a 3% growth in Adjusted EBITDAre.

Financial Performance Overview

Braemar's fourth quarter saw a decline in Comparable RevPAR by 4% to $288, with a 3.6% decrease in Average Daily Rate (ADR) and a 0.9% drop in occupancy. The net loss for the quarter was significant at $(31.1) million, equating to $(0.47) per diluted share. The full year painted a slightly better picture with a modest 1.6% dip in Comparable RevPAR and a 3% increase in Adjusted EBITDAre to $176.7 million, reflecting the company's ability to manage operations effectively amidst market headwinds.

Capital Structure and Debt Management

Braemar ended the quarter with a strong liquidity position, including $85.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and $80.9 million in restricted cash. The company's net debt to gross assets ratio stood at 39.7%. Notably, Braemar took proactive steps in managing its debt profile by extending and refinancing several mortgage loans, which is crucial for maintaining financial flexibility and reducing future interest expenses.

Dividends and Outlook

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per diluted share for Q1 2024, underscoring the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders. The management remains optimistic about the portfolio's performance, particularly with the expected increase in group pace and the strategic positioning of its properties.

Analysis and Future Considerations

While the quarterly results show challenges in terms of revenue and occupancy, the full year's growth in Adjusted EBITDAre and the successful debt management initiatives are positive indicators. The company's focus on luxury properties, which tend to be more resilient in downturns, and its strategic refinancing efforts position it to potentially outperform in the recovering market. However, investors should be mindful of the ongoing challenges in the hospitality sector and monitor the company's ability to sustain dividend payments and manage its debt obligations.

For a detailed analysis of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc's financials and future prospects, investors are encouraged to review the full earnings release and consider the company's strategies for navigating the current market environment.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.