Feb 22, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Craig William Siegenthaler - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD & Head of the North American Asset Managers, Brokers & Exchanges Team



All right. We will get started everyone. So good morning. This is Craig Siegenthaler from Bank of America, and I'm pleased to introduce Mike Arougheti. Mike is the CEO, Co-Founder and a Director of Ares Management. We also have Ares' IR team, Carl and Greg joining us. And I don't see them, but they're -- there they are. Right there.



So first, Mike and team, thank you very much for joining us. Mike, how are you doing today?



Michael J. Arougheti - Ares Management Corporation - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director



Great. Great. Good to be here. Thanks for having us.



Craig William Siegenthaler - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD & Head of the North American Asset Managers, Brokers & Exchanges Team



So Ares is one of the largest diversified global alternative asset managers and has been generating the fastest growth rate in the industry among the large