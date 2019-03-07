Q4 2018 Royal Unibrew A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Mar 07, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

welcome to the Royal Unibrew's Annual Report 2018 Conference Call.



Hans Savonije



Johannes F. C. M. Savonije - Royal Unibrew A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, and welcome to the universe of Royal Unibrew and this conference call on the results of the full year 2018. My name is Hans Savonije, I am the CEO of Royal Unibrew; and on the call with me is Lars Jensen, our CFO. Today, we will conclude on 2018 and share our thoughts around key trends and, finally, our expectations for 2019 and beyond. We will also share a few examples of how we leverage the trends that we see.



Please turn to Slide #2. During 2018, Royal Unibrew continued to see good momentum in the business, delivering a solid development in both net revenue and