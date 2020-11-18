Q3 2020 Royal Unibrew A/S Trading Statement Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Lars Jensen - Royal Unibrew A/S-Acting COO - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Royal Unibrew's conference call on the results for the first 9 months of 2020. I'm Lars Jensen, the CEO of Royal Unibrew, and Lars Vestergaard, our CFO, is joining me on the call. Today, we will present our results for the first 9 months of 2020, give an update on our activities, including the situation relating to COVID-19, and finally, we will share our expectations and priorities for the rest of 2020.



Now please turn to Slide #3. Before we go through the business results, I will sum up the key takeaways after the first 9 months of 2020, which have markedly been influenced by the restrictions and uncertainties relating to COVID-19. Since March, we have taken part in a very strange and unpredictable journey, not knowing tomorrow's framework for our business with restrictions imposed and/or lifted. It is hardly an exaggeration to state that planning has been and still is an equation with several unknown, which, on one hand, makes