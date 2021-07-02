Jul 02, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Royal Unibrew conference call. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Lars Jensen; and CFO, Lars Vestergaard. Please begin your meeting.



Lars Jensen - Royal Unibrew A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much, and I would like to welcome you all to this audiocast, where we will try to give you some details based on the acquisitions that we have announced yesterday. Two in a day is quite a lot, but we have been working on these acquisitions for many months. And it happens to come out on the same day, not something that I cannot advise others to do.



I'd also like to stress that, given that we have a process with clearance of competition authorities in Finland due to the size of the deal and that we have works council process in France, there's limits to how detailed we can go on a number of subjects. But we will try to do the best as we can.



Please go to Slide #2, which highlights a bit of the strategic rationale of the