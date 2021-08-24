Q2 2021 Royal Unibrew A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Lars Jensen - Royal Unibrew A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Good morning. My name is Lars Jensen, and I am the CEO of Royal Unibrew. With me this morning, I have CFO, Lars Vestergaard. And together, we will present our first half year result for 2021. Following our presentation, there will be enough time for questions.



Now if we now turn to Slide #3. We are very happy to present the highest second quarter result ever for Royal Unibrew. Performance has been strong across the business, providing the resilience of our strategy and our business model as well as our ability to act diligently in a changing environment. The results are realized despite COVID-19 continues to impact our business and despite significantly higher sales and marketing costs. Almost all sales channels are now open, and we are working with our customers to secure supply for all consumers across our geographical footprint. Volumes were 13% higher in the first half of 2021, putting pressure on the entire value chain, but our organization has once again delivered in a