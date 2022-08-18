Q2 2022 Royal Unibrew A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Lars Jensen - Royal Unibrew A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



I would like to welcome you all to this presentation of Royal Unibrew's 2022 half year results. My name is Lars Jensen, and I'm the CEO of Royal Unibrew. With me this morning, as usual, I have CFO, Lars Vestergaard, and we will present the results before taking your questions.



Now if you please turn to Slide #3. First, I would like to start thanking everybody in Royal Unibrew. I know a lot of you are listening in, and you have done a fantastic job, and we can be very proud of what we have achieved in 2022 so far.



We experienced a very strong top line momentum in the second quarter as COVID-19 finally released its grip on the geographies we are present in. The On-Trade channel was fully open and the event business returned with music festivals, big concerts and sporting events. This led to a solid 5% organic volume growth in Q2 hitting into 2% for the first half of the year. This is very satisfactory development as we were up against relatively tough comparison --