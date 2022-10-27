Q3 2022 Royal Unibrew A/S Trading Statement Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Lars Jensen - Royal Unibrew A/S-CEO - President & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Royal Unibrew's Q3 trading statement, which we published yesterday after market close. With me here today, I have our CFO, Lars Vestergaard. And my name is Lars Jensen, and I'm the CEO of Royal Unibrew.



Before we jump into the presentation, I would just like to remind you on why we are here already today. Originally, we had scheduled a release for November 8. But as you all know, we had the prerelease -- we had pre-released the results of the third quarter, Tuesday, the 18th of October last week. Since then, we have worked hard and accelerated our efforts to be able to present a full set of results already today, or yesterday, almost 2 weeks ahead of the original schedule. Today in our presentation, we will focus on a few key topics.



If we now turn to Slide #3. We started with the key highlights for the quarter. It has been a very challenging quarter with continued pressure on our cost base, which is a result