Feb 25, 2021 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Feb 25, 2021 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Daniel Samuel Kaplan
Storskogen Group AB (publ) - Co-founder & CEO
* Lena Glader
Storskogen Group AB (publ) - CFO
* Peter Ahlgren
Storskogen Group AB (publ) - Head of Business Area & Services
* Petra EngstrÃ¶m
* Thomas Larsson
=====================
Daniel Samuel Kaplan - Storskogen Group AB(publ)-Co-founder&CEO
Welcome to Storskogen and our presentation of our fourth quarter and 2020.
My name is Daniel Kaplan. I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of Storskogen. And together with me today, I have Lena Glader, CFO. This presentation will actually be in 2 parts. The first, with myself and Lena presenting our fourth quarter and how we're doing. And the second part, we will meet Peter Ahlgren, who is Head of our Business Area Services; Thomas Larsson, Segment Manager; and also Petra, who's the CEO of one of our business units.
Q4 2020 Storskogen Group AB (publ) Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 25, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...