Q3 2022 Storskogen Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Daniel Samuel Kaplan - Storskogen Group AB(publ)-Co-founder&CEO



Hello, and welcome to Storskogen and our presentation of the quarterly report for the third quarter. My name is Daniel Kaplan, I'm the CEO and Co-Founder of Storskogen. And together with me today, I have Lena, CFO.



So starting off with a brief introduction of Storskogen. We are an international group of businesses across trade, industry and services. We have 14 different verticals, no single vertical more than 16%, no single company more than 6%. So we are uniquely positioned to identify, acquire and develop market-leading companies with sustainable business models with an infinite ownership horizon. Currently we have SEK 36.5 billion in turnover and SEK 3.5 billion in RTM EBITDA.



Going into our third quarter and the third quarter highlights, you can see that we had sales of about SEK 8.4 billion. This is 77% up, which is, of course, very strong, and we're happy with that. 12.4% of that was organic EBITDA sales growth, and not EBITDA sales growth,