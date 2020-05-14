May 14, 2020 / 01:40PM GMT

Yang Huang - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Research Analyst



Hello, everyone. Thank you for coming and to join the call for I-Mab. I'm Bank of America analyst, Yang Huang, covering China health care. And today, we're inviting Dr. Zang Jingwu to give our -- a presentation to introduce the most recent update for I-Mab. As you know, I-Mab recently IPO-ed and has quite a few updates on its clinical pipeline.



And yes, so Dr. Zang, you can start.



Jingwu Zhang Zang - I-Mab - Founder, Honorary Chairman & Director



Pleased to introduce I-Mab biopharma. I-Mab biopharma is unique among China-based biotech companies as we only focus on discovery, development and the future commercialization of biologics, innovative biologics with first-in-class, best-in-class potential. This focus is mostly attributable to our R&D strengths in immunology, and we stand out as a leading immunology company in China.



If you turn to Page 2, we have been taking 2 strategies to build our pipeline. One strategy, I'll call it, global strategy, where we rely on