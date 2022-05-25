Kier Group PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

May 25, 2022 / NTS GMT

Andrew O. B. Davies - Kier Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. So we kick off then, ladies and gentlemen. So good afternoon to everyone, and welcome to Kier Group plc's Capital Markets Day. And it's fantastic to see so many of you here in person. I'm Andrew Davies. I'm the Chief Executive of Kier Group, and I'm joined today by Simon Kesterton, our Chief Financial Officer, as well as our senior leadership team.



A little bit of housekeeping, if I may, just to start. Firstly, if there are no fires planned, I should say. No fire drills planned. There's certainly no fires planned. So if it goes off, I think, assume it's real, and the escape routes are that way and that way, where there's clearly marked Escape Route and you get down the stairs and convene outside by the church at the front. That's the fire drill.



So we're excited to share with you an overview of the business and, most importantly, allow you to hear from the managing directors of our business units and our functional leaders. We also have some activities and fly-through video footage to help you learn about the projects