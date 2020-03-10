Full Year 2019 Latecoere SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to today's LatÃÂ©coÃÂ¨re Full Year 2019 Results Webcast. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this webcast is being recorded today, on Tuesday, the 10th of March 2020.



I would now like to hand the webcast over to your first presenter today, Pierre Gadonneix, the President of LatÃÂ©coÃÂ¨re. Please go ahead, sir.



Pierre Gadonneix - LatÃ©coÃ¨re S.A.-Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning. I'm Pierre Gadonneix. I'm the Chairman of the Board of Directors at LatÃÂ©coÃÂ¨re, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to the webcasted presentation of LatÃÂ©coÃÂ¨re financial results for the fiscal year 2019.



In order to help curtail transmission of the coronavirus and as a preventative measure, LatÃÂ©coÃÂ¨re has changed the format of its in-person results presentation as we used to do; and prioritizing the health and safety of all our partners, employees and investors. I thank you all for your understanding and for joining us through this webcast