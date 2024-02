Full Year 2019 Latecoere SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to today's Latécoère Full Year 2019 Results Webcast. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this webcast is being recorded today, on Tuesday, the 10th of March 2020.



I would now like to hand the webcast over to your first presenter today, Pierre Gadonneix, the President of Latécoère. Please go ahead, sir.



Pierre Gadonneix - Latécoère S.A.-Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning. I'm Pierre Gadonneix. I'm the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Latécoère, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to the webcasted presentation of Latécoère financial results for the fiscal year 2019.



In order to help curtail transmission of the coronavirus and as a preventative measure, Latécoère has changed the format of its in-person results presentation as we used to do; and prioritizing the health and safety of all our partners, employees and investors. I thank you all for your understanding and for joining us through this webcast