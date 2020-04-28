Q1 2020 Investment AB Latour Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Apr 28, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Investment AB Latour's Interim Report Q1.



Thank you. This is Johan speaking. Welcome to this conference call presenting the first quarter 2020 for Investment AB Latour. The business climate has changed rapidly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which, of course, has affected Latour as well as for all other companies around the world today. Our group structure, however, is unchanged from last quarter. We still have 2 major business lines, our wholly-owned industrial operations, consisting of 5 business areas and a long-term investment portfolio consisting of 9 listed holdings where we are the main shareholder or in some cases, the main shareholder together with a partner.



In the listed investment portfolio, we have continued to increase our investment in Fagerhult with