Q3 2020 Investment AB Latour Earnings Call Transcript

Johan Hjertonsson - Investment AB Latour(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you. Welcome to this conference call presenting the third quarter 2020 for Investment AB Latour. The quarter was, of course, marked by the pandemic, but during the summer period, markets started to open up and the demand increased, again, which is reflected in our very strong third quarter.



Sitting here today, however, we can sadly say that we are now in the second wave of the pandemic, which, of course, in some way, will affect us during the fourth quarter. We're closely monitoring the development, both here in Sweden and internationally, and we are prepared to once again take action when needed.



Our overall group structure is unchanged from last quarter. We have 2 major business lines, a wholly