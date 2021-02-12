Q4 2020 Investment AB Latour Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Investment AB Latour's Year-end Report 2020. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I'm pleased to present President and CEO, Johan Hjertonsson; and CFO, Anders MÃ¶rck. Speakers, please go ahead.



Johan Hjertonsson - Investment AB Latour(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you. Welcome to Latour's call presenting the year-end results and the fourth quarter results. I'm joined here by Anders MÃ¶rck.



We had a very strong quarter in our wholly owned operations, and we're right in the middle of the pandemic, and we're absolutely not over it yet, and we're still prepared to take further action if needed as a general statement. Our group structure is a little bit changed since last time. We still have 2 major business lines with the wholly owned operations and the investment portfolio. And as you can see, we have added now 2 future solutions to the wholly owned operations. So I'll come back to that a little bit later in the presentation. I think we can go through the next