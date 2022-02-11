Q4 2021 Investment AB Latour Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Johan Hjertonsson - Investment AB Latour(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you so much, sir. Johan Hjertonsson here speaking. Very welcome to our presentation of the year-end report.



Normally, we have strong competition when it comes to business and selling products and so on. But today, we have very strong competition on -- to get attention because right now, when we start the call, Nils van der Poel is going for 10,000 meters in speed skating in the Olympics. So let's think about him and that we get another Olympic Gold model for Sweden. Hopefully, we could announce that gold medal, hopefully, at the end of our call. So let's see.



So with that said, once again, very welcome, and we can start on the first slide here, where we focus on the long-term sustainable value