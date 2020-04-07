Apr 07, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Sabre Insurance (inaudible) your host today, Geoff Carter from Sabre Insurance to begin.



Geoff, please go ahead.



Geoffrey Richard Carter - Sabre Insurance Group Plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our annual results presentation session. Clearly, this is not our usual approach as we're all phone-based and we're all in different places. So please bear with us if we have any IT challenges, but hopefully not. We're obviously very aware of presenting these results in a difficult and challenging period for many people and at the time of fast-moving change. We are going to discuss our thoughts on COVID-19 in some depth, but don't want this to be the sole focus of this session.



Very aware, people have access to the slides. If you haven't, they're on the sabreplc.co.uk website. And me sitting in the room by myself, reading out the slides to you could become fairly dull, fairly quickly, so we're going to pick out the highlights in the slides, and then I'll have plenty of time for questions