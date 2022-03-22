Mar 22, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Geoffrey Richard Carter - Sabre Insurance Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



All right. Good morning, everyone. I think we are good to go. Fantastic to see so many of you here in the room. I know there's people on the phone as well. So welcome to you as well. First face-to-face presentation in 3 years, what could possibly go wrong? Count the mistakes as we go, I think, is the game here today. You'll see we spent some money on photos this year rather than Adam's Apple phone shots last year. Same faces pretty much. Same start to the presentation. Me and Adam will run through the slides and then attempt to give all the difficult questions to Matt and Trevor. Matt is the Chief Actuary and Trevor, I think you know, is the Claims Director.



Standard agenda really, we will run through the highlights, look at the financial results, some stuff on sustainability. Then this year, we've got a bit more to talk about in terms of new developments and development initiatives. So we'll spend some time talking about the market and then some time talking about what we've been doing as well. And it's good today