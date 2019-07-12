Half Year 2019 AddLife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Kristina WillgÃ¥rd - AddLife AB(publ)-President&CEO



Okay. Good morning, everybody. It's 10:00, at least in Stockholm today. Most welcome to this investor meeting with AddLife. Speaking is Kristina WillgÃ¥rd, the CEO; and we also have Martin Almgren, our CFO, in this phone conference.



We just released our second quarter report a few hours ago, and we will try to lead you through what has happened during the second quarter and our thoughts about the market and what we are doing actually in AddLife right now.



So going to the second page. For those of you who are not that familiar with AddLife, we are now an independent player in the Life Science market both in the Nordics and in Europe, and that is something I will come back to. What we do is that we provide equipment, consumables and a lot of services mainly to the health care sector, but also, of course, to some pharma industry, food industry, vet industry and other surrounding industries in our environment.



Right now, we are approximately 40 subsidiaries in