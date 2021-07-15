Half Year 2021 AddLife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Kristina Willgard - AddLife AB(publ)-President&CEO



Welcome. My name is Kristina WillgÃ¥rd, and I am the CEO of AddLife.



Martin Almgren - AddLife AB(publ)-CFO



My name is Martin Almgren. I'm CFO for AddLife.



Kristina Willgard - AddLife AB(publ)-President&CEO



And here comes a short information about our second quarter. If you look at the second quarter, it has been a strong quarter when itâs come both to organic and also acquired sales. And to summarize this quarter, we have had very high activity within the group, of course, when it comes to the largest 2 acquisitions that we have had.



But we also see a large inflow from new ideas to do acquisitions for the future. I think that the big 2 acquisition that we did was interesting for a lot of people around. And they are, therefore, contacting us when it comes to further opportunities in our acquired growth.



But