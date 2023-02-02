Full Year 2022 AddLife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Fredrik Dalborg - AddLife AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the AddLife fourth quarter and full year presentation. We start with apologizing here. We have some technical challenges, but I think we should be able to move on very shortly. I think you have sound, and I think you can see the presentation, right?



Okay. So let's get started here, and the team have our work to see if we can get a video link as well to work. But let's start with the presentation here.



So again, apologizing for the technical challenges and the delay. So we are going to present the fourth quarter and the full year results.



And so starting with the 2022 summary. That has been a year where the team has worked diligently to position the company for a post-COVID-19 market. Indeed, we have had acquisitions compensating for the reduced COVID-19 revenue, and we have been able to achieve a 14% growth in spite of the significant decline in COVID sales.



These new businesses that we have added, they are really set to