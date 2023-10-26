Q3 2023 AddLife AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Fredrik Dalborg - AddLife AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning everyone, and welcome to the Add Life third quarter presentation. Today we will go through some of the business highlights as well as the financials. And then we will open up for questions and discussions.



We're very happy to report a strong growth in the quarter. All the companies are performing very, very well. And in the Labtech business area, we have a 9% organic currency adjusted growth; and in the Medtech business area, 10% organic growth.



We see the healthy demand in all the segments in which we are active. The increased activity in elective surgery remains strong, and we expect that trend to continue in the coming quarters. Positive market trends are supporting our business in home care, in diagnostics and in research. The EBITDA improved, making adjustments for contingent considerations. And that is true in spite of the fact that we have some negative impact from the profitability in AddVision.



The cash flow is significantly improving. We are releasing