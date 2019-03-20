Full Year 2018 ADO Properties SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 20, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of ADO Properties. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Rabin Savion, CEO, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Rabin Savion - ADO Properties S.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you, Angela. Good morning, everyone. I'm Rabin Savion, and I want to welcome you to our Q4 2018 update call. With me is the rest of the senior management team, Eyal Horn and Florian Goldgruber.



This is our fourth annual report since our IPO in 2015, and I want to take a brief look on what we have achieved since then. We have built an irreplaceable high-quality portfolio of close to 24,000 units and developed our highly specialized, fully integrated platform continuously further. This platform allowed us to outperform the market with an average like-for-like rental growth of 6% over the last 4 years. Our focus strategy enables us to create value on consistent basis for our shareholders.



We grew the