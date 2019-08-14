Q2 2019 ADO Properties SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the investor conference call of ADO Properties. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Ran Laufer, CEO, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Ran Laufer - ADO Properties S.A. - CEO



Thank you, Angela, and thank you, all, for dialing into the Q2 2019 conference call of ADO Properties. I'm here very pleased that I am today with the senior management team, Florian, our CFO, and Eyal, our COO. You might have seen that the -- we have announced yesterday that Eyal Merdler will join us as the CFO on the 30th of September.



Before I start with the first part of the presentation, I would like to shortly introduce myself. My name is, as said, Ran Laufer. I joined ADO as the CEO a few weeks ago on the 23rd of July 2019. I am grateful to the management team of ADO presenting today with whom I worked closely and intensively over the last weeks. I also would like to thank to the Board of Directors for supporting me and giving