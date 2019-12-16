ADLER Real Estate AG, ADO Properties S.A. - M&A Call Transcript

Dec 16, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Thierry Beaudemoulin - ADO Properties S.A. - CEO & Director



Good morning. Thank you for joining us today. My name is Thierry Beaudemoulin, the CEO of ADO Properties. And together with Max Rienecker, the co-CEO of ADLER, we would like to present you our ambition to create the first residential platform in Germany, combining a unique expertise of assets and development capability joining the force of ADO Properties, ADLER and Consus.



Now I will give the floor to my new colleague, Max Rienecker.



Maximilian Rienecker - ADLER Real Estate AG - Co-CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Thierry. A warm welcome to all of you also from my side.



Over the last months, we clearly invested a lot of time and effort