Q4 2019 ADO Properties SA Earnings Call Transcript

Thierry Beaudemoulin - ADO Properties S.A. - CEO & Director



Good afternoon. Thank you for all joining today dialing in from your office, which is often the case, but you are -- most of them dialing also from your home. This is clearly a remarkable time that we are all experiencing. I hope that you and your family are doing well.



Let me start on Page 4. COVID-19 is impacting all of us. And as such, I would like to give you detail on the action of our government, and our company has taken to safeguard the well-being of our tenants and employee. Germany is one of the wealthiest country in Europe. It has a very strong welfare system, which is shown on the proactive measure that has been put in place following the