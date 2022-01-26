Dovalue SpA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Jan 26, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Alberto Goretti -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to doValue Capital Markets Day. Our event today is titled Leading the Evolution of the Credit Servicing Industry. And hopefully, by the end of the presentation, you'll be as excited as we are about the prospects for our company for the next 3 years and beyond.



My name is Alberto Goretti, and I'm heading Investor Relations for the group. Together with me here at Rome today, you have Andrea Mangoni, our Chief Executive Officer; Manuela Franchi, our Group CFO and General Manager of Corporate Functions; and George Kalogeropoulos our Group Chief Operating Officer. Also connected from Athens, we have Theodore Kalantonis, heading our activities in the Atlantic region and connected from Madrid, we have Francesc Noguera, heading our activities in Iberia.



We have a pretty packed agenda today. We're going to go through the presentation in a couple of hours and then I'll leave 1 full hour for Q&A. So without further ado, let me hand it over to Andrea to get started. Over to you, Andrea.



Andrea Mangoni -