Q1 2021 Deutsche Euroshop AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Emma, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Q1 2021 results call. Business information transparency is very important to Deutsche EuroShop. For this reason, this conference call will be recorded and shared on the internet.



Wilhelm Wellner - Deutsche EuroShop AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning from the team of Deutsche EuroShop. I'm here on this call with our CFO, Olaf Borkers, and our Investor Relations team. Thank you for joining us for the presentation of our results for the first quarter of 2021 and an update on the situation in our centers. We'll start with the later one.



You'll find a map showing the situation in our centers and countries of business on Page 4. The good news is that at least for all of our centers abroad shops beyond the daily goods sector are again open to do business while still subject to