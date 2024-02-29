Feb 29, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



And then yes, good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Veeco Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2023 Corporate Update and Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I'll now turn the call over to our host, Kevin Gordon of LifeSci Advisors. You may begin your conference.



Kevin Gardner - LifeSci Advisors LLC - Investor Relation



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Veritiv Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Corporate Update and Earnings Conference Call. With me on the line this morning are Ted White, President and Chief Executive Officer of America pharmaceuticals, go Bonner CorSo, Chief Commercial Officer, Carrie Koehler, Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Gary Goldberg, Americas, Chief Medical Officer, and Chris Hayes, Americas team, Legal Officer.



As a reminder, during today's call, management will make forward looking statements. These statements may include expectations related to the launch and commercialization of Whitecap for the treatment of Luscombe can TGO., some in