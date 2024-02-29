Q4 2023 Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Hydrofarm Holdings Group fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode and the lines will be open for your questions following the presentation. Please note that this conference is being recorded today, February 29, 2024.



I would now like to turn the call over to Anna Kate Heller of ICR to begin. Please go ahead.



Anna Kate Heller - ICR Inc. - IR



Thank you and good morning. With me on the call today is Bill Toler, Hydrofarm's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and John Lindeman, the company's Chief Financial Officer.



By now everyone should have access to our fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings release and Form 8-K issued this morning. These documents are available on the Investors section of Hydrofarm's website at www.hydrofarm.com.



Before we begin our formal remarks, please note that our discussion today will